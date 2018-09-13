Karlie Kloss reveals she was rejected from modeling jobs post puberty

Puberty is rough, even if you’re one of the world’s most famous supermodels.

When Karlie Kloss rocketed to runway fame back in 2008, she was just 15 years old, but told Voguethat designers began rejecting her a few years later after her body began developing.

“I started taking birth control, and my body became more womanly — hips and thighs appeared,” Kloss, now 26, told the magazine.

After going from a size 0 to a size 4/6 over the course of a year, she added, “I started losing jobs; I wasn’t getting booked for the runway; designers stopped working with me. It felt as if my world had been turned upside down.”

While still a front-row and red carpet fixture, Kloss now spends much of her time teaching young women to code via her Kode with Klossy program, and said her interest in computer science started during this difficult, introspective time.

“I’d always measured myself against Gisele — to me she was the pinnacle of modeling success — and that was not productive,” Kloss said. “That’s when I had a breakthrough: I realized it was time for me to do me, to embrace the things that make me who I am.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.