Karlie Kloss shuts down pregnancy rumors, attributes curved stomach to her love of French fries

Karlie Kloss shut down pregnancy rumors on her Instagram account on Tuesday by joking that any curve in her stomach is simply the result of her love for fast food.

The 26-year-old supermodel posted a picture of her dancing with her husband Joshua Kushner during their star-studded second wedding ceremony held in Wyoming over the weekend. Kloss married the 34-year-old businessman and brother to President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner back in October.

KARLIE KLOSS MARRIES JOSH KUSHNER THREE MONTHS AFTER ANNOUNCING ENGAGEMENT

Kloss and Kushner can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes, as the model clasps her hubby’s face while he balances on a pair of crutches. “Lean on me ❤️,” Kloss wrote alongside the photo which shows her wearing a figure-hugging dress and a cowboy hat on the dance floor.

Fans took to the comment section to ask the newlyweds if they were already expecting their first child. When one social media user bluntly asked, “Pregnant?” Kloss was quick to joke--- “Not pregnant just love [french fries emoji].”

The couple married last fall in front of only 80 guests, Page Six reported. Over the weekend, their larger celebration was attended by celebrities including Princess Beatrice, Ellie Goulding, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.