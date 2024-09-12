Expand / Collapse search
'Karate Kid' star Chad McQueen, son of actor Steve McQueen, dead at 63

McQueen also pursued a career in auto racing

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Chad McQueen, son of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, has died at the age of 63.

Arthur H. Barens, McQueen's lawyer, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a statement Thursday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chad McQueen, son of celebrated actor Steve McQueen. In 2020, Chad sustained an injury from which he never fully recovered," Barens wrote. 

Born Dec. 28, 1960, McQueen is perhaps best known for his role as Dutch, one of the bullies in the original "The Karate Kid" and the sequel, "The Karate Kid II."

Chad McQueen in "The Karate Kid"

Chad McQueen in "The Karate Kid." (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

He also appeared in films like "New York Cop" and "Red Line," and, according to Variety, there were plans for him to reprise his "Karate Kid" role in the Netflix spin-off "Cobra Kai," but the plans never came to fruition.

Outside of acting, McQueen focused on auto racing, like his famous father.

Side by side photos of Chad McQueen and Steve McQueen

McQueen also had a career in auto racing and loved cars like his late father, Steve McQueen. (Getty Images)

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chad McQueen, son of celebrated actor Steve McQueen. In 2020, Chad sustained an injury from which he never fully recovered."

— Arthur H. Barens, attorney for Chad McQueen

"His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication to his family’s heritage on to his children, Chase and Madison, who will continue to write the McQueen story with Renaissance Licensing," Barens said in the statement.

Variety reported that Chad competed in events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. He also founded McQueen Racing in 2010. According to the company's website, McQueen's children, Chase and Madison, have taken charge.

Mitchell Carriles, Madison McQueen, Chad McQueen, Neile Adams McQueen, Chase McQueen and Jeannie McQueen attend Madison McQueen's Baby Shower

McQueen, seated, with his wife Jeanie McQueen, mother Neile Adams McQueen, son Chase and daughter Madison at Madison's baby shower in 2023. (David Crotty/Getty Images)

"Together, Chase and Madison form a dynamic team, upholding their father's legacy while infusing their own passion for the joy of racing. Their dedication to excellence and their relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of performance and design have positioned McQueen Racing at the forefront of the industry," McQueen Racing's website states.

"Chad's remarkable journey as a loving father to Chase and Madison, along with his unwavering commitment to Jeanie, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. He is also survived by his mother, Neile Adams, a well-known Broadway performer, dancer and singer," Barens' statement said. 

Chad McQueen is also father to "Vampire Diaries" and "Chicago Fire" star Steven R. McQueen from a previous marriage.

Neile Adams McQueen hugging Chad McQueen

McQueen with his mother, Neile Adams, Steve McQueen's first wife. (David Crotty/Getty Images)

On social media, McQueen often shared tributes to his father, who died in 1980 of complications from cancer.

"Happy Fathers Day to the best dad I could’ve ever asked for! Thank you for being my guardian angel. I promise to tell your story the way you would want it because no one knew you like I did," he wrote last year.

"As the family navigates this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as they remember and celebrate Chad's extraordinary life," Barens' statement added, encouraging people to donate to Boys Republic.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.

