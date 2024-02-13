Taylor Swift got Kanye West 'kicked out' of Super Bowl, ex-NFL star says

An A-list celebrity rivalry that began almost 15 years ago is apparently still hot and heavy.

On Sept. 13, 2009, Taylor Swift, then just 19 years old, was accepting the MTV Video Music Award for the Best Female Video in "You Belong With Me."

During her speech, she was infamously interrupted by Kanye West, who shocked the world with a few sentences.

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish," he began. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

West was referencing Beyonce's video for "Single Ladies," and the audience booed as Swift was clearly flustered. West was removed from the show, and "Single Ladies" wound up winning Video of the Year — yet the R&B artist brought Swift on stage so she could finish her speech.

Well, Swift apparently hasn't forgotten about that.

Swift was at the Super Bowl this past weekend in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-22, in overtime for their second straight title.

The suites at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas were filled with A-listers, including Swift - and apparently, West was supposed to be one.

But former NFL star Brandon Marshall says Swift actually had the rapper booted from the stadium.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]'s booth," Marshall said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

West rapped about the VMA incident in his 2016 hit song, "Famous," claiming that the incident made Swift famous.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous," he rapped. The song was nominated for a Grammy.

Kelce had nine receptions for 93 yards, and Swift was able to celebrate on the field postgame. She, Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and other members of the Chiefs celebrated at an afterparty held at Zouk in Las Vegas.

