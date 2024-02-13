Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift got Kanye West 'kicked out' of Super Bowl, ex-NFL star says

Swift and West have beef dating back to 2009

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An A-list celebrity rivalry that began almost 15 years ago is apparently still hot and heavy.

On Sept. 13, 2009, Taylor Swift, then just 19 years old, was accepting the MTV Video Music Award for the Best Female Video in "You Belong With Me."

During her speech, she was infamously interrupted by Kanye West, who shocked the world with a few sentences.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift at Super Bowl

Singer Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish," he began. "But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"

West was referencing Beyonce's video for "Single Ladies," and the audience booed as Swift was clearly flustered. West was removed from the show, and "Single Ladies" wound up winning Video of the Year — yet the R&B artist brought Swift on stage so she could finish her speech.

Well, Swift apparently hasn't forgotten about that.

Swift was at the Super Bowl this past weekend in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-22, in overtime for their second straight title.

The suites at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas were filled with A-listers, including Swift - and apparently, West was supposed to be one.

Kanye

Kanye West (L) and Tyler, The Creator attend the ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

PATRICK MAHOMES JOINS ELITE COMPANY AFTER BEING NAMED SUPER BOWL MVP FOR THIRD TIME

But former NFL star Brandon Marshall says Swift actually had the rapper booted from the stadium.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]'s booth," Marshall said on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

West rapped about the VMA incident in his 2016 hit song, "Famous," claiming that the incident made Swift famous.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b---- famous," he rapped. The song was nominated for a Grammy.

Taylor Swift's suite

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce, Blake Lively and Jason Kelce react during the national anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce had nine receptions for 93 yards, and Swift was able to celebrate on the field postgame. She, Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and other members of the Chiefs celebrated at an afterparty held at Zouk in Las Vegas.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.