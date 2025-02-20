Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt diagnosed with cancer, cancels concerts

Kansas singer Ronnie Platt revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer as the rock band canceled multiple shows.

Platt, 64, seemed in good spirits following his diagnosis as he shared a statement on Facebook regarding his health.

"For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread," Platt wrote on Feb. 15. "It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle."

"I sincerely appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers," Platt continued. "I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! as it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! so everyone please CARRY ON!"

Thyroid cancer can begin with no symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic. Eventually, the cancer may cause "swelling in your neck, voice changes and difficulty swallowing." There are several types of thyroid cancer.

"Our goal is to be back on the road as soon as possible," assistant band manager J.R. Rees told Ultimate Classic Rock in a statement. "Right now, we're all focused on supporting Ronnie through this."

The band also shared an article on Platt's cancer diagnosis on social media, writing, "This is just a bump in the road."

Before announcing his diagnosis, Kansas pushed two shows scheduled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 in Oklahoma to November.

The rock band also canceled an upcoming show in Lake Charles, Louisiana, scheduled for March 1.

"The band apologizes for the inconvenience and hopes to be back on the road soon," Kansas wrote on Instagram.

Kansas was formed five decades ago as a "garage band" in Topeka. The rock band released its debut album, "Kansas," in 1974.

Kansas charted on Billboard for 200 weeks during the 1970s and 1980s, according to the band's website.

"Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" have continued to be popular songs to this day.

