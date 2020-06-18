Kane Brown announces rescheduled Worldwide Beautiful 2021 tour dates

Kane Brown has revealed the new dates for his Worldwide Beautiful tour.

The 26-year-old country music singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

"Updated #WorldwideBeautifulTour dates - Can't wait to see you all again," he captioned a picture with the rescheduled tour dates, which kick off in March 2021 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, and end in May at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

Earlier this year, Brown decided to reschedule his remaining tour stops due to coronavirus concerns, according to Taste of Country.

"Rescheduled some show[s]," he wrote on Instagram at the time in a since-deleted post. "I’m sorry guys ❤️ still hope to see y’all!!"

The tour's name comes from his song "Worldwide Beautiful," which Brown released earlier this month as protests spread across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

The star said he had been "holding onto" the tune for one year and decided to release it early. It was written by the 26-year-old along with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt, per Variety.

In the song, Brown sings: "White churches, black churches/Different people, same hearses/It’s kinda hard to fight with each other/Laying down in the ground, six under."

And in the chorus, Brown croons: "You’re missing every color/If you’re only seeing black and white/Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind/If your heart’s unmovable/We ain’t that different from each other/From one to another, I look around/And see worldwide beautiful."

Brown took to his social media accounts on June 3 to announce the release of the song, which urges peace and equality, and adding that it will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

"Tonight at 11pm central -- 12am eastern [sic]. I’m releasing this song early that I’ve been holding onto for a year," he wrote. "I’m hoping it will bring us together during this time and proceeds are being funded to the boys and girls club ❤️ I love you guys."