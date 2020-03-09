Kaley Cuoco finally moving in with husband Karl Cook next month: 'We are going steady'

Kaley Cuoco and her husband of nearly two years, Karl Cook, are set to move in together next month.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star, 34, revealed the exciting news about their living arrangement on Monday.

"We are built, we are so excited,” Cuoco told Extra. "We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you go and stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there."

"So when I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house,” continued the actress -- who has been living in New York City while filming her upcoming HBO Max series, "The Flight Attendant."

She added: “We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together."

Last August, Cuoco revealed that the pair weren't living together full time -- and apparently the arrangement has been working out well for them.

“We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco told E! News at the time.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day," she explained.

Of people's reactions to the fact the couple wasn't living together, despite being married, Cuoco told Extra: “Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe. I was like ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June 2018 in Southern California, in a barn-themed wedding that included their many horses and dogs.

Before meeting Cook, the star was married to Ryan Sweeting for just under two years before splitting.