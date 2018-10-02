Kaley Cuoco celebrates three months of Karl Cook marriage with touching Instagram post

Kaley Cuoco is loving married life!

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star celebrated three months of wedded bliss in an Instagram post on Monday. In the snap of Cuoco and husband Karl Cook, the couple can't keep the smiles off their faces!

"Three months and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling," Cuoco captioned the pic of her in a white dress grinning at Cook, who opted for a pink collared shirt, jeans, and silver bracelets.

Cook, 27, also celebrated the milestone. In a hilarious video posted to his Instagram, Cuoco lovingly grooms Cook's face as he jokingly laments, "Why am I not good enough for you?"

"Your brows aren't, you are," Cuoco quips back.

"This video is just pure marriage, plain and simple," Cook captioned the clip. "I believe there will be a time when @normancook looks at me with love. For the foreseeable future she only sees problems with my face."

Since tying the knot back in July, the loving couple has documented their newlywed life on Instagram. In a post over the weekend, Cuoco hinted that the pair may be ready to expand their family soon.

"Family practice. I’m already a helicopter mom," Cuoco captioned a series of shots of her and Cook balancing both a dog and a baby

