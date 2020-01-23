Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich 'still hoping things will work out' amid rumored marriage troubles: report

It may not be over yet for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hough, 31, and Laich, 36, who wed in 2017, have "been having problems for months."

Laich, however, is ready to give up just yet.

BRAD PITT HAS 'APOLOGIZED' TO JENNIFER ANISTON FOR PAST RELATIONSHIP ISSUES: REPORT

“If it was up to Brooks, he would stay married,” a source told People magazine. “And he is obviously still hoping things will work out with [Hough].”

The source adds that Hough “already has her own life that she seems happy with,” but that Laich "keeps holding on."

A source previously told the outlet: “It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do."

BROOKS LAICH TALKS FOAL OF EXPLORING HIS SEXUALITY AMID RUMORED MARRIAGE TROUBLE WITH JULIANNE HOUGH

"Maybe it’s just a phase, maybe not," they added. "But either way, they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

Another source also said that Hough's "free spirit" and independence have "been tough for Brooks and their marriage."

Just days ago, Laich's opened up about his desire to explore his sexuality in 2020.

“People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there’s so much more to it," he said on an episode of "How Men Think," a podcast he co-hosts with Gavin Degraw. "Here’s a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not either," he continued. "So that’s what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we’re all essentially — that’s a state of suffering.”