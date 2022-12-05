Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors

Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were seen smiling and enjoying a reception for an event in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The couple were in attendance for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, hosted at the White House by President Biden.

The honorees for the 45th annual event include actor and filmmaker George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León, and Irish rock band U2.

These honorees received lifetime achievement awards.

Other stars like actor Matt Damon and journalist Katie Couric were also in attendance.

Roberts was wearing a black jacket over a dress covered in framed photographs of Clooney, a close friend of hers.

Roberts and Clooney have worked together several times in the past, including in the "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy and the movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." Their new movie, "Ticket to Paradise," premiered in October.

Moder was seen wearing a simple black suit, as he and Roberts were spotted smiling and clapping at the event.

Roberts and Moder first met in 2000 on the set of her film "The Mexican," during which time Roberts was dating actor Benjamin Bratt and Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

Moder filed for divorce from Steimberg about a year later. He then began dating Roberts after the divorce was finalized.

Roberts and Moder got married in July 2002 at her ranch in New Mexico. The couple shares three children: two boys and one girl.