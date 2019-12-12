Juice WRLD's mother opens up about rapper's death: 'Addiction knows no boundaries'

Juice WRLD’s mother is opening up about the rapper’s tragic death and hopes that his death will shed light on the dangers of drug addiction.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, died early Sunday after reportedly suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was 21.

Speaking to TMZ, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, said, “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency."

Though Juice WRLD often rapped about drugs, Wallace noted that his intentions were not to promote or glorify drug use, but to rather help those who might have felt alone in their addiction struggles.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction,” Wallace continued.

Wallace hopes that her son’s music will serve as a helping hand to those who are struggling with drug addiction.

"We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything,” she said.

Wallace concluded by thanking her son’s fans, family and friends for their support and said, “We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."