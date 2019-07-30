'Cats' star Rebel Wilson doesn't mind trailer backlash: 'I loved the reaction'

The trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of "Cats" has seemingly puzzled and horrified millions on social media, but one of the film's stars isn't fazed by the response.

Rebel Wilson, who plays the character Jennyanydots in the upcoming musical film, spoke to Cosmopolitan about the new movie, along with other upcoming projects, including her new ad campaign with Match.com.

When asked about the intense reactions to the "Cats" trailer, Wilson seemed to be more intrigued than offended.

"When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive," Wilson told the magazine in an interview published on Tuesday. "There's some people who were like, 'oh, my God,' because it is brand new technology that's CGI.

"I think people get confused because it's essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways," she continued. "So it really is all of our own bodies. And yes, they're covered in fur. I think some people found it a bit creepy cause we're people, but we look a bit like cats dancing around."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress went on to say that moviegoers should reserve their judgment for when the full film drops in December.

"I loved the reaction. I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product. What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible," Wilson said.

Aside from discussing the trailer drama, Wilson also briefly talked about her "Cats" co-star Taylor Swift. When asked if the pop star ever gave her dating advice while on set, Wilson said the topic never crossed their minds.

"[Taylor's] in a pretty committed relationship now, so it didn't really come up," she recalled. "More that came up was us pretending to be cats and the challenges with that. That was more what we talked about."

Wilson later added that her furry appearance in the film did not surprise her in the way most people reacted, and gushed over the film's elaborate dance numbers.

"To me it looked like how I thought it would look," she stated. "What's so brilliant about the movie is the dancing, it's got some of the world's best dancers, from ballet dancers to hip hop dancers... Oh, and tap dancers! It's incredible. I can't wait for people to see those big numbers on the big screen."

"Cats" crawls into theaters on December 20, with Wilson and Swift co-starring alongside James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and many others.