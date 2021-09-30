Judge Judy returns in trailer for 'Judy Justice' alongside her granddaughter: 'She's a little snarky'

Judy Sheindlin returned to the screen in the first trailer for her upcoming show, "Judy Justice."

IMDb released the trailer Thursday on YouTube.

Sheindlin introduced her team in the clip which included her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, along with stenographer, Whitney Kumar and the new bailiff Kevin Rasco.

"Sarah is wired like I am. She's a little snarky. I like that," Sheindlin said of her granddaughter.

"Justice Judy" will premiere on Nov. 1.

Sheindlin, 78, moved to the new show when her syndication deal with CBS Media Ventures ended with some acrimony after 25 years. For more than a decade, "Judge Judy" has been syndication's most popular show with the tart-talking New Yorker arbitrating small claims cases.

The television judge also recently saw a victory after an appeals court ruled that Sheindlin's $47 million salary during "Judge Judy" filming wasn't excessive.

Rebel Entertainment Partners originally filed a lawsuit against CBS and Big Ticket Television back in 2016. The company claimed Judge Judy's large salary wiped out any profits for the syndicated show .

An appeals court sided with the original court ruling in early August.

"Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by definition, introduce risk that Sheindlin was unwilling to accept," the court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter said.

"In any event, we have discovered no authority, and Rebel offers none, obligating an entity to reclassify a performer’s salary as something other than salary for accounting purposes."

