Judd Apatow mocks Tom Cruise over height, co-parenting and Scientolgy beliefs: 'Tom is not fine'

Known for his work behind the camera, notable director Judd Apatow was the star of the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday and poked fun at Tom Cruise while hosting the show.

In his opening monologue, Apatow eviscerated Cruise for his character, interests and even his height.

"The special effects in "Maverick" were so top-notch, I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls," Apatow teased in his monologue of Cruise's 5'7'' stature and aviation shots in "Top Gun: Maverick," per Variety.

"Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!'" Apatow remarked, referring to the actor's infamous interview on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2005. "And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!'"

"Tom is not fine," Apatow continued. "Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down."

Cruise is known for doing most of his own stunts, some of which can be seen in his latest film "Top Gun: Maverick," nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

"But every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology," Apatow joked. "I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah."

Apatow then attacked Cruise's personal decisions, including his parenting and stance on medication.

"The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co-parenting and antidepressants," he said. "I doubled my Prozac today just for this. I doubled it! Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants, he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping out of a f---ing cliff. I’m rich!'"

Cruise, who has three children, two of whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and one daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, has been openly against medication.

In a conversation with Matt Lauer on "The Today Show" in 2005, Cruise discussed his issues with psychiatric drugs.

He described psychiatric drugs as "dangerous," an opinion he said was independent of the Church of Scientology's choice not to use "mind-altering psychotropic drugs."

Neither a representative for Cruise nor the Church of Scientology immediately responded to Fox News Digitals request for comment.

While Cruise was not present for the awards show, "Top Gun: Maverick" producer and frequent Cruise collaborator, Jerry Bruckheimer was in attendance.

According to Variety, director Joseph Kosinski did not appear amused by Apatow's remarks during the show.