Juanes on Shakira’s Rumored Baby Bump: She will Learn What 'True Love' Is

Juanes says he couldn’t be happier for fellow Colombian singer Shakira and her supposed bundle of joy.

The rock star told Spanish-language TV show Estrella TV that he thinks Shakira deserves this “blessing.”

“I am so happy for her,” Juanes told the TV show in an interview. “Children are a blessing and I think this will change the way she sees things.”

Juanes, who also told Estrella TV he too would like to have more children in the near future, said Shakira will now discover what “true love is.”

“[She] will learn that true love is the way children love.”

Juanes’ words just add fuel to rumors spreading like wildfire online in recent weeks about Shakira being pregnant with soccer star Gerard Piqué’s baby.

Last week, Shakira and Piqué were photographed entering a clinic in Miami that offers maternity services, among other things, entertainment gossip site TV Notas is reporting.

The photos show Shakira covering her face.

Shakira and Piqué have been tight-lipped about the pregnancy rumors, while members of Shakira’s professional team -- along with her father -- have denied them.

The rumors began last month when TV Notas reported that not only is the “Rabiosa” singer allegedly preggers, but also that she and Piqué have already bought a mansion in Barcelona to get settled with their newborn.

The publication added that as of now Shakira is supposedly three months pregnant and that her baby is due by the end of 2012.