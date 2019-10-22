Joy Behar calls Tulsi Gabbard a ‘useful idiot,’ says rep hasn’t denied being Russian asset

Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts on “The View,” talked about the recent controversy over Hillary Clinton's suggestion that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a "Russian asset," and said that if the Hawaiian Democrat isn't an agent, she could be a "useful idiot" for the Kremlin.

The audience laughed when Behar compared Gabbard's gullibility to Trump's. Behar went on to say that she does not believe Clinton is eyeing a 2020 run, nor does she believe that Gabbard is “an agent.”

But Behar pointed out that Gabbard did not flatly deny Clinton’s charge and instead got defensive, calling the former secretary of state a “warmonger.”

Clinton has been criticized over the "asset" comment by both Republicans and Democrats. Some see the provocative comment as an attempt by the former first lady to inject herself-- even if just on the periphery-- into the race; others see Clinton as a formidable statesman whose opinions matter.

Clinton also asserted, also without evidence, that Russians were "grooming” Gabbard to be “the third-party candidate" and spoiler.

Gabbard reiterated to reporters Monday that she would commit to voting for the Democrats' eventual nominee, and would not run as a third-party candidate.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump on Monday told reporters that Clinton is “accusing everyone of being a Russian agent."

“These people are sick," he said. "There’s something wrong with them."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report