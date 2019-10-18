Joy Behar bickers about Trump -- even while on vacation

Trump-bashing co-host Joy Behar of "The View" apparently can’t avoid arguing about the president even while on vacation.

On Thursday, Behar returned to the daytime talk show and told the other panelists about a clash she got into with a Trump supporter while visiting London.

“All he said to me is, ‘Why can't you give him a chance the way we gave Obama a chance?’,” Behar said, referring to the Trump fan, according to NewsBusters.

“Give him a chance?,” an incredulous Behar continued, referring to the president. “He's destroying the planet. He's destroying the democracy. He doesn't know what he's doing. He's writing stupid letters to Erdogan. He's killing people far away from us who did nothing but help us. Give him a chance? That's the argument you're giving me?”

During the same show, Behar joined in as the panelists discussed a photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a confrontation with Trump during a White House meeting this week.

“He called her ‘Nervous Nancy,’” Behar said of the president. “She has nothing to be nervous about. You’re the idiot who is being impeached, not her!”

Earlier this month, Behar attacked a previous Republican president.

During a discussion about talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to George W. Bush at an NFL game in Texas, Behar revealed what she thinks about the 43rd U.S. president.

"I always said I didn't want to get to know George W. Bush because I knew I would like him,” Behar said. “I knew I would because he seems like a likable kind of guy. But if you lost a child in Iraq then you don't like him so much.”

In July, Behar’s comments about Trump were apparently too extreme for her co-hosts.

"Why can’t he be brought up on charges of hate speech?” Behar said on that episode, referring to comments Trump had made about far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. “Why can’t he be sued by the ACLU for hate speech? I don't get it. How does he get away with this?"

According to the Washington Examiner, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain of “The View” quickly ended Behar’s rant and moved on.