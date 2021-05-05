Josh Radnor talks shedding 'How I Met Your Mother' character, creating new music

Josh Radnor, best known for his role on the beloved sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," is branching out into new territory.

The 46-year-old actor is writing and recording new music. He dropped his debut solo EP "One More Then I'll Let You Go" in April and is ready for fans to see him in a new light.

"Some stories you want to tell for 90 minutes in a movie, and some stories you want to tell for three minutes in a song," he told Fox News while promoting the EP.

"It's a tough [transition to make] when you play a character that long [on ‘HIMYM’]. It can kind of make an impression on people. Maybe they love [the show] and they don't want a new impression of you," Radnor admitted.

The singer-songwriter said he's "really interested in making new stuff and having people come along and be open to it."

Radnor's EP has five tracks and he explained how he was inspired by just living a full life.

"I don't know that there's an overriding theme other than just being my age and having lived long enough to have suffered some failures, to have had some success, to have had relationships work and relationships not work," he reflected. "You just feel the kind of highs and lows of life."

Radnor added, "I'm just a person who's trying to figure out something about life and what it means and why we're here and how to do it with a little more grace."

The "Hunters" star also loved the feeling of freedom in creating his own work and not being on someone else's schedule.

"There's something really exciting about being able to wake up, grab a guitar, write a song, write a play or screenplay. I feel like I've lived long enough that I'm a little more interested in my own words and my own creation," he said.

And, of course, Radnor made positive use of his time during lockdown.

"I wrote a ton of songs during the quarantine, so I'm really excited to get back in the studio and get some of those down," he teased. "I think, like all creative people living through a pandemic, it couldn't help but affect what you were writing."

"One More Then I'll Let You Go" is available now on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.