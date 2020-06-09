Jordan Peele pokes fun at Dems for sporting kente cloth with 'Get Out' comparison

Director Jordan Peele had some fun at the expense of Democratic lawmakers who wore kente cloth as a tribute to George Floyd.

Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, raised eyebrows on Monday for wearing the Ghana-inspired clothing on Capitol Hill, including during their kneeling ceremony. Critics accused the lawmakers of "virtue signaling" and "cultural appropriation."

"Saturday Night Live" writer Steven Castillo mocked the Democrats with a photoshopped image from Peele's 2017 satirical horror film "Get Out" of two of its characters wearing the kente cloth.

"Democrats today," Castillo captioned the image, which was later shared by Peele to his 1.7 million Twitter followers.

The two characters, played by Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener, are the two main villains of "Get Out." It is revealed in the climax of the film that their characters kidnap black people with the intention of transplanting their own brains into their hostages' bodies as they deem black physical characteristics superior to the bodies of white people.

"Get Out" was nominated for Best Picture in 2018 and Peele took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.