Joni Mitchell reveals she still has trouble walking after brain aneurysm

Joni Mitchell is opening up about how a brain aneurysm she suffered in 2015 has affected her ability to perform mundane tasks.

The Canadian singer-songwriter was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles home in March 2015 and was later hospitalized.

Now, the eight-time Grammy winner and ex to David Crosby says she’s “struggling” to get back to a semblance of her old self.

“I haven’t been writing recently. I haven’t been playing my guitar or the piano or anything,” she told the Guardian in an interview published on Tuesday. “I’m just concentrating on getting my health back. You know what? I came back from polio, so here I am again, and struggling back.”

JONI MITCHELL UNABLE TO WALK BUT IS SPEAKING, CONSERVATOR REVEALS

Mitchell battled polio when she was 9-years-old.

However, in the half-decade of recovery since she sustained her aneurysm, Mitchell acknowledged that she is “inching [her] way along,” but still “showing slow improvement.”

JONI MITCHELL REPORTEDLY STILL NOT SPEAKING AFTER SUFFERING ANEURYSM SAYS DAVID CROSBY

“Once again I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again,” Mitchell recalled. “I couldn’t talk.”

In comparing the illnesses, Mitchell noted that while “polio didn’t grab [her] like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really. Took away my speech and my ability to walk.”

Nominated for 16 Grammys in her career, Mitchell said she “got [her] speech back quickly, but admits to still “struggling with walking.”

JONI MITCHELL'S '70S SUICIDE ATTEMPT

“But I mean, I’m a fighter. I’ve got Irish blood!” she declared. “So I knew, ‘Here I go again, another battle.'”

She also touched on some of the “contemporary” music she loves to listen to, but made it a point to reveal the fact she’s never listened to a Taylor Swift song.

SECRETS BEHIND WOODSTOCK: THE TRUTH ABOUT JONI MITCHELL

“I've never heard Taylor's music,” said Mitchell. “I've seen her. Physically, she looks similarly small hipped and high cheekbones.”

“I don't know what her music sounds like, but I do know this – that if she's going to sing and play me, good luck,” Mitchell quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell is slated to release a new archival project, “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol: The Early Years,” which will include records from 1963 through 1967, on Friday.