Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler and husband of 40 years have never shared a bedroom

Bette Midler and husband Martin von Haselberg wed in December 1984 after six weeks of dating

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Bette Midler issues apology for insulting tweet Video

Bette Midler issues apology for insulting tweet

Bo Copley, a coal miner in West Virginia, says most people in his state won't 'lose sleep' over the actress's comments. He also responds to Joe Machin's latest move to reject Biden's spending bill.

Bette Midler knows the secret to a long-lasting relationship: separate bedrooms.  

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the iconic actress opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to husband Martin von Haselberg and explained why the duo has never slept in the same bedroom. 

"My husband snores," the "Hocus Pocus" star said after revealing the two have always slept separately. 

BETTE MIDLER CONFESSES TO PLASTIC SURGERY: TIME SMOOTHS ‘EVERYTHING OUT’

Bette midler and Husband Martin von Haselberg

The duo wed in December 1984. (Getty Images)

Despite the non-traditional approach, Midler said her marriage has proven to be "a fabulous ride."

The duo, who tied the knot in December 1984 in Las Vegas after six weeks of dating, share daughter Sophie von Haselberg.

In her upcoming film, "The Fabulous Four," Midler shares the screen with Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally, as well as her daughter Sophie. 

"I made a terrible mistake by saying, ‘If you go into show business, I’ll kill you.’ And she took it very much to heart."

— Bette Midler on her daughter, Sophie

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A photo of Bette Midler with her husband and daughter

Midler opened up about sharing the silver screen with her daughter, Sophie.  (Getty Images)

"I was more than averse [to letting her go into acting]," Midler said of her daughter's aspirations to be an actress. "I was frightened for her, and she was just a little girl. I made a terrible mistake by saying, ‘If you go into show business, I’ll kill you.’ And she took it very much to heart. She’s brilliant. She’s great. She’s the love of my life."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, the 78-year-old actress opened up about maintaining her appearance with plastic surgery. 

A photo of Bette Midler

Midler admitted to undergoing plastic surgery in 2023.  (Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler said at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, according to Page Six. 

"I've been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous; I know … I've had some tailoring done on my face."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending