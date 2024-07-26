Bette Midler and husband of 40 years have never shared a bedroom

Bette Midler knows the secret to a long-lasting relationship: separate bedrooms.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the iconic actress opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to husband Martin von Haselberg and explained why the duo has never slept in the same bedroom.

"My husband snores," the "Hocus Pocus" star said after revealing the two have always slept separately.

Despite the non-traditional approach, Midler said her marriage has proven to be "a fabulous ride."

The duo, who tied the knot in December 1984 in Las Vegas after six weeks of dating, share daughter Sophie von Haselberg.

In her upcoming film, "The Fabulous Four," Midler shares the screen with Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Megan Mullally, as well as her daughter Sophie.

"I made a terrible mistake by saying, ‘If you go into show business, I’ll kill you.’ And she took it very much to heart." — Bette Midler on her daughter, Sophie

"I was more than averse [to letting her go into acting]," Midler said of her daughter's aspirations to be an actress. "I was frightened for her, and she was just a little girl. I made a terrible mistake by saying, ‘If you go into show business, I’ll kill you.’ And she took it very much to heart. She’s brilliant. She’s great. She’s the love of my life."

Last year, the 78-year-old actress opened up about maintaining her appearance with plastic surgery.

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler said at the annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, according to Page Six.

"I've been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous; I know … I've had some tailoring done on my face."