©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp says he was a 'crash test dummy for MeToo,' accuses Hollywood pals of abandoning him to 'go woke'

Actor claims he became 'crash test dummy for MeToo' while defending himself against domestic abuse allegations

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
Published
Johnny Depp is reflecting on the relationship that changed the course of his life - both professionally and personally. 

In a new interview with The Times, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor - whose marriage to Amber Heard was highly publicized following their 2017 divorce - opened up about the domestic abuse allegations that were made against him and explained why he was determined to "fight to the bitter f---ing end" to clear his name. 

"Look, it had gone far enough," said Depp, who claimed he was libeled by Heard when she wrote an op-ed piece describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in 2018. "I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself."

JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD CHART NEW LIVES THREE YEARS AFTER COURTROOM DRAMA

Johnny Depp wears hat and sunglasses at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp said he was ready to "fight to the bitter f---ing end" when it came to the accusations presented against him by ex-wife Amber Heard. (Getty Images)

Depp's lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name because, they argued, it referenced abuse allegations Heard had made against Depp during divorce proceedings.

A high-profile trial ensued in 2022 in which the exes accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

"I’ll tell you what hurts," Depp said about the aftermath of Heard's allegations. "There are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty. Those people were at my kids’ parties. Throwing them in the air. And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein. And I sponged it, took it all in. And so I wanted from the hundreds of people I’ve met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. Better go woke!" 

"I have no regrets about anything — because, truly, what can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f---ing thing," he added. 

johnny depp amber heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced in 2017. (Getty Images)

On the topic of his ex-wife's claims against him, Depp said, "Everyone was saying, ‘It’ll go away!' But I can’t trust that. What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f---ing globe? No it won’t. If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals. So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorise lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice."

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages but also awarded $2 million to Heard. Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.

The couple, who wed in 2015, separated in 2016. Less than a week after filing for divorce, Heard filed a domestic restraining order against her husband on grounds of domestic abuse charges, People reported.

A split image of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from their 2022 trial

The former couple went to trial in 2022, in which the exes accused each other of physical and verbal abuse. (Getty Images)

Just one day ahead of their scheduled restraining order hearing, they reached a $7 million settlement in their divorce, the outlet reported. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. 

Depp, who said that Hollywood executives "stopped calling" amid the scandal, which he referred to as a "soap opera" that was "literally televised," has since worked on multiple projects. 

"I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback’ because I didn’t go anywhere, matter of fact I live 45 minutes away," Depp said in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival while promoting his film "Day Drinker" with Penelope Cruz. "Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time."

He added, "But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around, so ‘comeback’ is sort of like, you know, it’s almost like I’m gonna come out and do a tap dance."

Despite his return to Hollywood, Depp told The Times he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. 

Johnny Depp red carpet smrking

Johnny Depp, pictured in 2023, said that these days, he "rarely" goes out. (Vianney Le Caer)

"Well, to this day I just rarely go out," he said. "If friends invite me out for Mexican, I say, ‘Dude, that’s sweet of you, but I will ruin your night.’ My presence will bring attention and, Jesus, I have had almost 40 years of fame, but I’m still not used to it. And I’m glad I’m not."

"I can be isolated and happier than a clam," he added. "But I don’t get out much. I’m stuck with my thoughts; just thinking, writing or watching weird s--- on YouTube. It can’t be healthy."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 