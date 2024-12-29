Johnny Depp's actress daughter is concerned about preserving her 'anonymity'

Lily-Rose Depp was born into Hollywood royalty.

The daughter of "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis, she stars in the upcoming "Nosferatu" thriller, but is hesitant to fully embrace the celebrity world despite her affiliations.

Lily-Rose, 25, has worked in the entertainment and modeling industry for years and has long denied her nepo-baby status.

"Every job comes with a set of circumstances and this [fame] is kind of one of them," Depp told the Daily Telegraph.

"The importance to me has been to maintain a sense of, like, privacy and groundedness and to protect [what] really belongs to you."

She added, "People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in and . . . the job of an actor is to go into a character and, like, melt into it – and make the audience believe you are this character.

"In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity – they’re not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, ‘cause you want them to believe you as other characters."

When her co-star, Nicholas Hoult, admitted that red carpet appearances were "absolutely terrifying," Depp reassured him that it "means you're a good person."

"That's like a sign of like a good, humble human being," she said. "[Red carpets are part of the job . . . and it's kind of the opposite of the job. The job is to be someone else and almost leave yourself behind – and go into someone else’s skin and do it in an intimate setting [on set].

"So, in a way, it feels private, like an intimate setting. And then all of a sudden, having to like go out into the world and be very publicly yourself is kind of an interesting paradox."

Depp has starred in a number of films, including "Crisis," "Voyagers," "Silent Night" and "Wolf." Last year, she headlined the HBO series, "The Idol," alongside Abel Tesfaye, better known as the singer, The Weeknd.

Lily-Rose discussed the "nepo-babies" debate in an Elle magazine interview last year.

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff," she said. "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."

She also indicated that the "nepo baby" label was misogynistic, and told the magazine that it was interesting how the moniker was rarely applied to men.

"It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing," she said. "It just doesn’t make any sense."

Depp continued, "If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’

"I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence."