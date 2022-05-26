Expand / Collapse search
John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

'The Mentalist' star had been battling cancer

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
John Zderko, known for his roles in television shows like "Criminal Minds," died at the age of 60.

The actor passed away due to complications from his cancer treatment, his friend Charley Koontz told The Hollywood Reporter.

Zderko graduated from UC Irvine and went on to become a businessman. He began his career while participating in acting classes at UCLA.

Zderko got his start in the Hollywood industry later in life with his first on-screen appearance happening in 2005 after he quit his full-time job. However, the actor began his career on the stage at the West of Broadway in Santa Monica.

John Zderko was most known for his roles on "Criminal Minds" and "The Mentalist."

John Zderko was most known for his roles on "Criminal Minds" and "The Mentalist." (John Zderko / YouTube)

JOHN AYLWARD, ‘ER’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 75

He would get his big break in 2014, when he appeared as a man whose body is taken over by a ghost in the film "Apparitional."

Zderko went on to make appearances in "Criminal Minds," "The Mentalist," "Bosch: Legacy" and "9-1-1: Lonestar."

He recently appeared in the film "Breaking" alongside Michael K. Williams. The movie premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Zderko is survived by his sister Karen, her husband Steve and their children; Jason and Jeff.

