John Mulaney filmed Seth Meyers skit while 'out of his mind' on substances prior to entering rehab: report

Comedian John Mulaney exhibited signs of a relapse during a bizarre skit he performed with Seth Meyers weeks before he checked into rehab, according to a new report.

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer entered a rehab facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend, according to Page Six, following an alleged relapse consisting of alcohol and cocaine abuse.

The outlet recalled a troubling skit Mulaney performed with the late-night host titled "Royal Watch" in which he slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure as senior members of the British royal family. It features Mulaney removing his sunglasses at one point, revealing "dark, bleary eyes," Page Six notes. The delivery of his jokes was also reportedly criticized by Meyers, who feared the segment may not be able to be used on television.

"I love having you on here, but in the future, if you just want to talk things like this out, a phone call might be better … We will see what of this we can use, but it might be online only," Meyers said, via the outlet.

JOHN MULANEY, FORMER 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' WRITER, CHECKS INTO REHAB FOR ALCOHOL, COCAINE RELAPSE: REPORT

Mulaney reportedly agreed with Meyers, telling the host that his next "Royal Watch" segment would "be a little more focused."

Now, sources tell Page Six that Mulaney was "out of his mind" on substances during the filming of the skit. A rep for Mulaney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Following his supposed disturbing behavior, an insider claimed Mulaney leaned on "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels and fellow comic Pete Davidson, who supported him going to rehab.

"Pete and Lorne have been incredibly helpful," the source said. "Mulaney is like an older brother to Pete and they always tour together."

Mulaney has a "tight inner circle of friends" he's leaning on, who have stood by him with encouragement, the source said.

JOHN MULANEY SAYS HE WAS INVESTIGATED BY THE SECRET SERVICE OVER JOKE 'THAT WAS NOT ABOUT DONALD TRUMP'

After learning of his entrance into rehab this week, fans recalled their initial concerns with Mulaney's wellbeing when the segment was posted to YouTube weeks ago.

"If you’ve watched @sethmeyers lately you had to know something was up," one person wrote on Twitter.

"He just seemed very off in this segment and I was very confused it was odd to watch and see him like that but it makes sense now, unfortunately," another agreed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A third person added: "He was getting a little cringe but i think 2020 has driven everyone insane at some point."

"Three weeks ago I felt there was something seriously *off* with John Mulaney’s appearance on Seth Meyers," a fourth person wrote on Twitter, along with the clip.