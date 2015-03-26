John Doe No. 1 in John Travolta sex abuse lawsuit dropped by attorney, report says

John Travolta has one fewer men suing him for sexual assault, at least for now.

John Doe No. 1, who filed suit on Monday with attorney Okorie Okorocha, has been dropped as a client by Okorocha, RadarOnline.com reports.

The move comes after the plaintiff said he got the date of the alleged assault wrong, this after Travolta's team produced evidence the actor was in New York on the day the accuser said he was attacked in Los Angeles.

"Okorocha did not feel he could represent John Doe #1 going forward anymore and recommend him finding another lawyer," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He is still representing John Doe #2 and other alleged victims who are possibly coming forward."

On Thursday, John Doe No.1 released a bizarre, rambling statement to the website RadarOnline.com.

In it, the masseur, who alleges Travolta fondled him and offered sexual favors during a massage gone wrong earlier this year, actually wishes Travolta well and criticizes the media maelstrom that has resulted from his lawsuit.

Here are some excerpts from the statement:

As the unidentified masseur in the John Travolta case I have an opinion that I wanted to share.

I don't think anyone should form any opinion about Mr. Travolta, his family, his council, myself, John Doe #2, and our counsel. Instead, I would urge everyone to understand that guilt or innocence in our Justice System is decided by our court system.

Too often these matters are decided by swaying public opinion through elements that would never be considered in an actual court case.

For instance, a photograph, a restaurant receipt, testimony, and other things that may or may not constitute proof have strict guidelines that must be followed. A fine example is the amazing number of guilty people that escape their crimes due to the mishandling of evidence. Is it disappointing, of course it is, but it is a price we must pay in order to have a justice system that runs in a constitutional manner.

Despite the circus that celebrity matters seem to spiral into, we should grant all parties involved a wait-and-see attitude, and wait for either the official decision of a judge and jury, or the possibility of a dignified discussion between people who are not pit bulls, or aces, or anything, but are actually officers of the court (lawyers) who have sworn an oath to protect the justice system from losing its blind lady of justice with scales and replacing her with the days of Salem Witch Hunts.

Even though Mr. Travolta and his counsel are on opposing sides in this matter, I do wish them good health, happiness, and want them to be judged with absolute fairness as our great nation affords all citizens regardless of their wealth or station.