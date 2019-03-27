Joe Scarborough: Donald Trump 'lied about support of Russia,' regardless of what Mueller found

Regardless of what was uncovered in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, President Trump and his administration isolated a crucial voter block for the 2020 election because of their support of Russia, according to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

His claim comes in light of the news Mueller's report may be made public in the coming weeks. Attorney General William Barr's summary revealed Mueller could not find evidence that Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election, but Scarborough says it's likely that Barr "tightened it [the report] up as much as he could."

Even if Mueller's official report shows President Trump isn't criminally implicated, his outward support of Russia won't be popular with voters in the 2020 presidential election, the former congressman opined.

Citing a tweet by foreign relations professor David Rothkopf, he said: "Even if we end up seeing the report and it wasn't even a close call on conspiracy, what voter is going to want a president who publicly welcomed the support of an enemy, one with whom he had hidden financial ties, and then that enemy worked to help him get elected during the 2016 campaign?"

Mueller's investigation did reportedly find that Russia, through hacking and social media operations, influenced the 2016 election. Trump's vocal support of Vladimir Putin over the last three years should cast doubt for voters during the next election, Scarborough said.

"Donald Trump rewarded our enemy with a defense of their attacks on our democracy, by saying that he trusted an ex-KGB agent more than he trusts the FBI director or his own homeland security secretary, and then he rewarded them with policy benefits no American president had ever offered before," Scarborough continued.

“This is not about the Mueller report," he said.

"This is just about what we know to be true and when people are running around a TV saying, he was vindicated, there was nothing there, forget the fact that Donald Trump and everybody around him lied about their support of Russia, their connections with Russia, I’m just saying we’re taking it from the legal now just straight to the political.”

"How many people in swing states are going to look at those facts, which are indisputable, and go oh yes, that's who I want as my commander in chief?"