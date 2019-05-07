Joe Scarborough: Democrats are the only party left defending the rule of law

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore into elected Republicans on Tuesday, arguing that they failed to impeach the president and hold his attorney general accountable for lying to Congress.

"Unfortunately, in 2019, the Democratic Party is the only in America left to defend the rule of law in Washington, D.C.," Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, told "The View."

Scarborough's comments came shortly after Attorney General Bill Barr testified before the Senate and received a wave of criticism for comments he made surrounding the Russia investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on that investigation didn't officially recommend prosecution for the president but did outline concerning incidents related to obstruction of justice.

NADLER MOVES TOWARD HOLDING BARR IN CONTEMPT: HOW IT WOULD WORK

While Republicans have urged Congress to move on from the investigation, Democrats continued pressing for more information.

Just before Scarborough's interview aired, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared the Mueller case "closed" and lambasted elected Democrats for creating a "national crisis" over the issue.

As co-host Joy Behar noted, hundreds of prosecutors released a statement arguing that Trump would have been prosecuted if he weren't president.

"What more do we need to impeach this guy?" Behar asked Scarborough. He responded by saying that America actually needed Republicans who would "stand up for the rule of law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the past week, they've allowed Barr to lie under oath, to commit perjury," he said later during his appearance.

He also seemed to agree with Behar that Republicans let Trump "get away" with not discussing 2016 election meddling with Russian president Vladimir Putin during a phone call on May 3.