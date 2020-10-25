Jimmy Kimmel shares video on the Affordable Care Act before election

Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to be serious on his late-night show this past week to talk about the upcoming presidential election and the Affordable Care Act.

In a monologue he delivered on Thursday, Kimmel urged his viewers to take a moment and think about health care when they cast their ballot this year. The 52-year-old “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host proceeded by introducing a video created by his wife, Molly McNearney, which chronicled the health journey of their son Billy – who was born with a pre-existing condition.

“Three years ago I delivered a baby boy, Billy. Three hours later, this brilliant nurse noticed something was wrong. One hour later, our baby boy was in the NICU. Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot/VSD (congenital heart defects),” the video reads alongside an intimate slideshow of videos and photos that show what the Kimmel and McNearney family went through at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in California.

Billy has undergone three heart surgeries at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and has been taken to more than 60 doctor appointments, the video explains.

“Before Obamacare, health insurance companies were able to refuse coverage for those with pre-existing conditions,” the video continues. “Families go broke trying to keep their loved ones alive. People die because they cannot afford to live.”

The video goes on to say that patients with pre-existing conditions can get coverage under the Affordable Care Act and suggests that President Donald Trump will not protect these patients, although he has gone on the record to say that he will extend protection if the health care act is repealed.

As the video continues, it highlights 17 senators who allegedly “voted to gut protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.”

“Moms don’t forget. Please VOTE,” the screen says before clips of 3-year-old Billy play, who appears to be in better shape and happy.

The emotional video concludes with a message that Billy is being taught to “fight for less fortunate kids” and that “American take care of one another.”