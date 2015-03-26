Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized After Serious Fall at Sydney Concert

Singer Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized last night with a head injury after falling off the stage at a concert in Sydney, Australia, the Daily Telegraph reported.

During the finale of his final concert in Sydney for the tour, the 64-year-old entertainer crashed into a large gap in front of the stage. Fans at the sold-out Hordern Pavillion were then urged to leave as Buffett lay on the floor of the first row of seats waiting for paramedics to arrive, the Telegraph reported.

Buffett was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, TMZ reports.

A rep for Buffett said in a statement, "The doctors say he is doing well and will be released tomorrow. More info as we get it, and thank you for all of your well-wishes!"

According to TMZ, it appears that flashing lights from the lighting director may have triggered the fall, as Buffett was unable to see.

Members of the audience said Buffett could be heard striking metal on his way to the floor, where he then lay unconscious for 5-10 minutes .

An audience member told the Telegraph, “We were told to leave the premises. No one really wanted to leave because everyone was anxious to know if he survived the fall. Everyone was pretty horrified.''