Jesus through the eyes of children: 'The Chosen' portrays Jesus' young followers

There is little written in the Bible about life before Jesus’ ministry, but hit TV series "The Chosen," directed and co-written by American filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, portrays many of His encounters that could have taken place. The first season, streaming now on Fox Nation, consists of eight episodes, and tells the story of Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, "through the eyes of those who met Him."

In a 2019 interview with Fox News, Roumie said, "with this series, we’re afforded the opportunity to take our time with the greatest story ever told…and savor it." This methodical approach to the story of Jesus is fully on display through the episodes of Season One.

Episode three, "Jesus Loves the Little Children," is set at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, and the specific encounters are not found anywhere in the Gospels. However, it draws on many Biblical interactions between Jesus and children, such as Mark 10:13-16, where Jesus says, "Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it."

The episode portrays a group of children, with a young ringleader named Abigail, who meet Jesus outside of their village. Over the course of time, Jesus befriends the children with jokes, stories, and songs.

Through the episode, Jesus foreshadows many other aspects of his ministry, and the show’s writers incorporate scripture at every turn.

As their friendship grows, Jesus continues to teach his young followers lessons from the Torah, and others that are later described in the scripture. He teaches them the Lord’s Prayer, found in Matthew 6 and Luke 11, and tells them that He is most pleased with those who are ‘peacemakers,’ a nod to Matthew 5:9. In one instance, He contradicts teachings of rabbis at the time, saying the Jews should "not expect Messiah to arrive in Jerusalem on a tall horse carrying weapons."

Each episode of "The Chosen," currently streaming on "Fox Nation," gives viewers a similarly unique perspective on the life of Jesus.

The show was originally released in December of 2019, with Season One coming to Fox Nation just last week. Season Two is set to air on April 4th, Easter Sunday, on the show’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on the show’s stand-alone streaming app.

