Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker enjoy weekend getaway with cheeky snapshots in the snow and topless painting

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, celebrated Valentine’s Day over the weekend with a romantic getaway.

The singer shared a video montage on her Instagram, full of highlights of the couple’s trip.

They went to Bolt Farm Treehouse, a luxury cabin hotel in Tennessee, who Jessie thanked in the caption, along with her husband Eric, writing, "Thank you for the beautiful trip @ericdecker. My face hurts from smiling."

In the video, the couple arrives and gives a little tour of the cabin and its beautiful deck overlooking the woods, before popping some champagne and enjoying the hot tub.

They shared more of their activities, including cooking pizza together on an outdoor grill, enjoying a couples massage, and even cuddling up with a stray cat that stopped by.

The Deckers even got a little cheeky. At one point, Jessie is filmed taking a picture of fresh fallen snow with her underwear showing her backside. In another clip, Jessie is seen from behind painting a canvas while topless.

Eric is also seen throughout the video mostly shirtless, or in the occasional fluffy robe.

The clip closes out with the couple sharing a kiss on the ride home.

The video isn’t the first time the singer and her husband have shared some PDA online.

In January, they cozied up for a seductive photo shoot for Jessie’s clothing brand Kittenish.

Jessie also posted a video recently of her lifting up her football player husband, with the caption, "I like big boys."

The 34-year-old singer and 35-year-old former NFL star married in 2013 and have three children together: Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric Thomas II, 7, and Forrest Bradley, 3.