Celebrities react to Jessica Walter's death: 'An absolutely brilliant actress'

Celebrities are paying tribute to Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter, who has died at the age of 80.

"OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row," Henry Winkler, who starred as Barry Zuckerkorn on the series, wrote on Twitter.

"Arrested Development" executive producer John Levenstein discussed Walter’s impact on the hit TV series, revealing she "never missed."

"Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script," said Levenstein of Walter who played Lucille Bluth.

"I just heard the s----y news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent," said actor David Cross. "I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters."

Country star Maren Morris recalled one of Walter’s most iconic lines in "Arrested Development."

"RIP Jessica Walter. One of the funniest lines still ever delivered is: Michael: Get rid of the Seaward. Lucille: I’ll leave when I’m good and ready," Morris shared.

Actor and filmmaker Paul Feig called the actress’s death "so incredibly sad."

"This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. [three heart emojis]," Feig wrote.

All Elite Wrestling star Big Swole thanked Walter for the "laughs & memories" and shared a GIF of Malory Archer, Walter’s character in the hit FX series "Archer."

"Rest In Peace Jessica Walter! Thank you for all the laughs & memories!" said Big Swole.

Patton Oswalt referred to Walter as "an absolute sweetie."

"Oh G------T. She was such an absolute sweetie. RIP queen," he tweeted.