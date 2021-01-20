Jessica Simpson heats up Instagram with swimsuit pic in the snow: 'Give me steam'

Leave it to Jessica Simpson to still show some skin while stepping out into the snow.

The 40-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer got creative with her look on Tuesday, which she posted to Instagram in a flattering photo.

In the pic, Simpson lets her hair down and wears a cut-out leopard swimsuit while standing outside in the cold. She shows off her toned legs as well as giving her followers a peek at her torso.

Along with the bathing suit, Simpson wears white snow boots and a white puffy parka complete with a fur hood. The singer oozes sex appeal despite appearing to be outdoors standing in front of a big field covered in snow.

"Give me steam," Simpson captioned the photo, to which her followers responded to with several flirty comments.

"How do you stay so hot in all that cold?" one of her followers asked.

"Damn she's back with a vengeance," another reacted.

One person said she hopes to look like Simpson at age 40. "You look amazing!" the user complimented.

Simpson is known for growing her massive Jessica Simpson clothing line. Her professional Instagram shared the same sultry pic announcing their new swimwear is available.

Simpson had quite a transformative 2020 having lost 100 pounds after the birth of her third child, daughter Birdie, in March 2019. She flaunted her weight loss throughout the year. Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak told E! News earlier this year credited her toned legs are to getting in 14,000 steps a day and full-body workouts.

"We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them," Pasternak said of the fitness regimen. "We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity. Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week."

Simpson's health journey has her feeling like she did before she had kids, Pasternak said. "[She's] in control of everything and [has] such a great attitude of not beating herself up if she doesn't eat perfectly every day."

Simpson is married to Eric Johnson, a former NFL player. They also share kids Maxwell Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 7.