Jessica Simpson slammed for dyeing 7-year-old daughter's hair

Jessica Simpson is being mom-shamed for a picture she shared of her 7-year-old daughter on Instagram.

Simpson, 39, posted a photo of her daughter Maxwell after a trip to the salon. In the photo, the ends of Maxwell's hair were dyed different shades of purple.

"Inspired by The Descendants," Simpson captioned the photo.

JESSICA SIMPSON SAYS HAVING 3 YOUNG CHILDREN IS 'NO JOKE'

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to share their unsolicited opinions over Maxwell's new hairdo.

"So young its a shame," one user wrote. Another said, "Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?"

JESSICA SIMPSON CELEBRATES 39TH BIRTHDAY IN LADIES-ONLY POOLSIDE CELEBRATION

"What’re u doing she is so young now out there for all the wrong reason," a user commented.

However, others defended the mom-of-three saying, "Seriously people need to stop getting your undies in [a] bunch it’s just hair."

Another wrote: "Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business. It looks great."