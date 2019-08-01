Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson slammed for dyeing 7-year-old daughter's hair

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Jessica Simpson is being mom-shamed for a picture she shared of her 7-year-old daughter on Instagram.

Simpson, 39, posted a photo of her daughter Maxwell after a trip to the salon. In the photo, the ends of Maxwell's hair were dyed different shades of purple.

"Inspired by The Descendants," Simpson captioned the photo.

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to share their unsolicited opinions over Maxwell's new hairdo.

"So young its a shame," one user wrote. Another said, "Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?"

"What’re u doing she is so young now out there for all the wrong reason," a user commented.

However, others defended the mom-of-three saying, "Seriously people need to stop getting your undies in [a] bunch it’s just hair."

Another wrote: "Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business. It looks great."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.