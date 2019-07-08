Jessica Chastain says Ron Howard once mistook her for his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

It's said nobody knows you better than family. But in the case of two certain Hollywood actresses, this might not be the case.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, actress Jessica Chastain sat down with fellow "Dark Phoenix" star Sophie Turner for a joint interview, where she explained that she and "Jurassic World" star Bryce Dallas Howard are often the subject of mistaken identity, pointing out they share very similar features, including their red hair.

"Before my career even took off, I remember being on the subway looking at a magazine and there was a picture of her in it, like a small picture, and I was like, ‘'What am I doing in this magazine?' I actually had that thought," Chastain, 42, admitted.

The similarities even fooled someone in Dallas Howard's own family, as her father, famed director Ron Howard, was seemingly affected by their similar features during a chance encounter.

"Another time I was at this Apple store and Ron Howard was there, and I remember walking by and being like, 'Oh, that’s Ron Howard.' And then my friend who was with me said he turned to someone and said, 'I think I just saw Bryce,'" Chastain revealed.

"We look so much alike!" she added. "I mean, it was brief. I literally walked by and he was like, 'I think I saw Bryce.'"

The two actresses notably met while filming "The Help" back in 2010 and Chastain revealed the pair noticed their similarities instantly, even comparing their faces in the mirror.

"The first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, 'Let’s go to the mirror,'" Chastain recalled. “And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’ There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin. Which I see it as a compliment, I think she’s fabulous."

"Dark Phoenix" is currently showing in theaters. The film -- which also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence -- has been disappointing commercially, earning $33 million at the box office during opening weekend, short of its $200 million production cost before marketing.