Jessica Alba says she was shockingly ‘body checked’ by Kylie Jenner’s bodyguards at NYFW

Jessica Alba had a little run-in with Kylie Jenner during New York Fashion Week that left her “shocked.”

The New York Post reported earlier this week that Alba was trying to leave the packed Opening Ceremony fashion show when she stopped briefly to say hi to someone when “all of a sudden from behind came Jenner’s bodyguards.”

“They just shoved Jessica out of the way. She just looked astonished!” a source told the Post.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, the actress said she was “really shocked.”

“I got like body checked,” she revealed, before adding, “It was by two of them. I was like, ‘Whoa! Whoa! What’s happened?’ I thought there was like a fire. ‘What’s going on?’ But I guess someone was just leaving the building. So, yeah, I don’t know. It was really shocking.”

Alba said she has not heard from Jenner, but she doesn’t blame her.

“I’m sure they don’t know when it’s happening,” she said.

