Despite getting in "lots of fights" while working together on an upcoming project, Jerry Seinfeld says he still loves Hugh Grant "so much."

During a recent interview, the comedian, who is making his film directorial debut with the upcoming movie "Unfrosted," got candid about his professional relationship with the British actor and explained why he's a "pain in the a--" to work with.

"We had lots of fights," Seinfeld said. "He’s a pain in the a-- to work with. He’s horrible. He tells you before you work with him, ‘You’re gonna hate this.’ And he’s so right."

However, Seinfeld said, the tension between them on set quickly fizzled after getting to know one another off set.

"We shot for 10 weeks, and that night that he and I had dinner - and we got drunk having dinner - that was the greatest night," Seinfeld said during his appearance on "The Tonight Show." "Because he’s so cool and he’s that English thing, you know, that witty, he looks good in a jacket … he’s one of those guys. I love those guys."

Grant, who portrays Thurl Ravenscroft, the voice behind Tony the Tiger, recently opened up about how Seinfeld made him feel "very supportive."

"Jerry brings different things to the table," he told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a brilliant comic, and he'd written a great script. He and his team are able to massage the scene and the whole time and come up with new jokes left, right and center. He was lovely and very supportive of me."

While Seinfeld admitted that he did not initially think of Grant to play the part, he ultimately hopped on board.

"The character is Thurl Ravenscroft, which is the real name of the guy who did the voice of Tony the Tiger. And so I imagined a frustrated Shakespearean actor who has to play this embarrassing character to make his car payments, and Hugh Grant is perfect for that," he told "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. "I did not think of Hugh Grant for the part … and I love Hugh Grant so much."

"Then he called us," he added. "He said, ‘I want to be in the Pop-Tart movie. So I got the script, and he did an audition on his phone, with a glass of wine in the other hand, by the way."