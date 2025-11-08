Jeremy Renner slams 'outrageous' claims he sent explicit images to Chinese filmmaker, threatened to call ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremy Renner is firing back after Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou accused him of sending explicit images and making deportation threats — allegations the actor is calling "completely false."

Zhou, who said she collaborated with the "Avengers" star on the documentary "Chronicles of Disney" and an animated project, took to Instagram this week alleging that Renner, 54, sent her "a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself" in June.

She further claimed that when she confronted him, he "threatened to call immigration/ICE" on her.

"The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue," a representative for Renner said in a statement to People.

Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, condemned Zhou’s accusations as "false, outrageous and highly defamatory" in a statement shared with People on Friday.

Singer claimed Zhou’s posts were retaliation after the actor "rejected her romantic advances" and declined to promote her projects on social media.

According to Singer, Renner met Zhou in July at a hotel in Reno, Nevada, where he sat for an interview for her documentary. The attorney said the pair shared a "brief consensual encounter" during that meeting.

He said the two met again in August, but that Renner hasn't spoken to Zhou in over a month. He alleged that she has continued sending him "sexually explicit messages expressing her love," with the most recent sent on Oct. 24.

Singer claimed Zhou has been "relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages."

"The true facts are that Ms. Zhou has relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued my client for months with no reciprocation on my client’s part, other than a single brief encounter on July 12, 2025," Singer said in his statement.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Renner and Zhou.

