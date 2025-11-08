Expand / Collapse search
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner slams 'outrageous' claims he sent explicit images to Chinese filmmaker, threatened to call ICE

Actor's attorney calls Yi Zhou's accusations retaliation after rejected romantic advances

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Jeremy Renner says being tested to your limits changes everything following snowplow accident Video

Jeremy Renner says being tested to your limits changes everything following snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner told Fox News Digital he has "so many blessings" following his 2023 near-fatal accident.

Jeremy Renner is firing back after Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou accused him of sending explicit images and making deportation threats — allegations the actor is calling "completely false."

Zhou, who said she collaborated with the "Avengers" star on the documentary "Chronicles of Disney" and an animated project, took to Instagram this week alleging that Renner, 54, sent her "a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself" in June.

She further claimed that when she confronted him, he "threatened to call immigration/ICE" on her.

JEREMY RENNER ADMITS SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT BROUGHT "SO MANY BLESSINGS" DESPITE BRUTAL INJURIES

Jeremy Renner speaks onstage at the 2024 People's Choice Awards; Yi Zhou attending Paris Fashion Week.

"Avengers" star Jeremy Renner faces accusations from filmmaker Yi Zhou of unwanted explicit images and ICE threats. (Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images; Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

"The allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue," a representative for Renner said in a statement to People.

Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, condemned Zhou’s accusations as "false, outrageous and highly defamatory" in a statement shared with People on Friday.

Singer claimed Zhou’s posts were retaliation after the actor "rejected her romantic advances" and declined to promote her projects on social media.

Yi Zhou smiling

Zhou made a series of allegations against Renner this week on social media. (Stewart Cook/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

According to Singer, Renner met Zhou in July at a hotel in Reno, Nevada, where he sat for an interview for her documentary. The attorney said the pair shared a "brief consensual encounter" during that meeting.

He said the two met again in August, but that Renner hasn't spoken to Zhou in over a month. He alleged that she has continued sending him "sexually explicit messages expressing her love," with the most recent sent on Oct. 24.

Jeremy Renner at "Hawkeye" premiere

Renner's attorney claimed Zhou has been "relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages." (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Singer claimed Zhou has been "relentlessly harassing and threatening my client with hundreds of unsolicited and unwanted messages."

"The true facts are that Ms. Zhou has relentlessly and aggressively harassed and pursued my client for months with no reciprocation on my client’s part, other than a single brief encounter on July 12, 2025," Singer said in his statement.

Jeremy Renner

Renner’s attorney, Marty Singer, condemned Zhou’s accusations as "false, outrageous and highly defamatory" in a statement released Friday, Nov. 7. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for both Renner and Zhou.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

