'Jeopardy!' contestant goes viral for 'goofy' facial expressions throughout show

One "Jeopardy!" contestant's eccentric behavior won over the hearts of many tuning in at home on Thursday night.

Twitter users couldn't get enough of Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York, who made quite a name for herself during Thursday's episode, which was guest hosted by "Big Bang Theory" alum and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik .

Cameron was declared the winner, pocketing $16,450 for her smarts, but it was her memorable facial expressions that appeared to steal the show.

Viewers watching at home took to Twitter to react to Cameron's over-the-top expressions, which have been described as "goofy" and "hilarious."

At various time throughout the episode, Cameron was seen with bulging eyes, grins, scowls and in utter shock when hearing questions and providing answers.

"Julia from jeopardy i know this is sudden but im in love with u," reads one tweet.

"Julia was super. Hope she wins for a while," another said.

"Julia made my day!" one person declared on the social media platform.

Some even began using the hashtag #JeopardyJulia.

"How much do we love Julia. She made me laugh. @Jeopardy @buzztronics," wrote another.

"I am LIVING for Julia’s facial expressions on Jeopardy! tonight," one person reacted.



Cameron's expressions weren't the only thing Twitter was buzzing about. Some, including Bialik, also got a kick out of her responses. "Shut up! That's crazy," she memorably said during the episode (via Yahoo!).

"At least Julia is having fun on #Jeopardy It’s not the norm, but nothing wrong with personality. Her quirky faces and comments do eat time though," one person wrote.

Cameron's unforgettable moments even led some to petition for her to get more air time on television. When one Twitter user wrote, "Julia reminds me of an #snl skit," another replied, "YES! I totally can see Melissa Villasenor @melissavcomedy playing Julia in a jeopardy skit, lol!"

Others shared their hope in seeing Cameron continue her reign on the game show for a "long time."