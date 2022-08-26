Jenny McCarthy, former Playmate, says Hugh Hefner’s ‘strict’ Playboy Mansion ‘was almost like Catholic school’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jenny McCarthy was noticeably absent when A&E unveiled its shocking documentary, "Secrets of Playboy," earlier this year — and she’s now explaining why.

Alexandra Dean’s 10-part docuseries aimed to look at the brand’s complicated legacy and its founder, Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017 at the age of 91. It features new interviews with numerous members of the magazine publisher's staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.

In the months leading up to the premiere, A&E released various trailers teasing what was to come. In one clip, former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison called Hefner’s famed Playboy Mansion "very cult-like." Sondra Theodore, one of Hefner’s ex-girlfriends who spoke out in the docuseries, alleged to Fox News Digital that Hefner manipulated her into participating in an orgy. She also claimed he hosted "Pig Nights," where, allegedly, prostitutes were brought up for sex parties.

McCarthy, a former Playmate, revealed that she didn’t participate in the docuseries because "I didn’t experience those things."

"And hearing their stories, my heart broke for a lot of these women," the 49-year-old shared during an appearance on the "#NoFilter With Zack Peter" podcast on Wednesday.

The "Masked Singer" judge and author was named Playmate of the Month for the magazine’s October 1993 issue. She became Playmate of the Year in 1994. McCarthy noted that Hefner was married to Kimberley Conrad during the time that she was associated with the brand.

"It was kind of run like a strict dormitory," the former model explained about her time at the Playboy Mansion. "Like, we weren’t even allowed near Hef or around the house. It was almost like Catholic school, to be honest. There were no orgies or big parties going on. So, I think I went in there in a window of time that was kind of safe, but hearing some of these girls’ stories was really rough."

McCarthy said there’s a reason why some Playmates had different recollections of their time with Hefner.

"I have three sisters, and when I’m publicly telling my stories of childhood, some of them will call me and [ask], ‘What house were you raised in?’" she said. "Each one of them have a whole point of view and perception. That’s the analogy I would use with Playmates. Yeah, we were in the same house. We all didn’t experience the same s–t."

In response to the docuseries, a spokesperson for Playboy issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy," the statement began. "We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount."

"The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences," the Playboy statement added. "We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today.

"As an organization with a more than 80% female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities," it concluded.

Right before the documentary aired, Hefner's son, Cooper Hefner, took to Twitter and criticized the recent "salacious stories" about his father without naming A&E.

"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," the 30-year-old tweeted. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."