Jennifer Lopez’s Lesbian TV Drama ‘The Fosters’ Finally Set To Premiere

Viewers will finally get the chance to see what Jennifer Lopez’s “The Fosters” is all about.

After months of anticipation, the JLO produced show is premiering Monday June 3rd on ABC Family.

Created by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, the drama follows a multi-ethnic family of foster and adopted children raised by a lesbian couple.

"I thought it was really time that something like this is on the air and that LGBT characters are represented in a grounded way," one of the show’s stars, Teri Polo, told US Weekly.



The “Meet the Fockers” star plays one of the two lesbian moms on the show and said it is “the most comfortable role I've had in 27 years of acting."

While it took a bit to adjust to her female co-star, “Rescue Me” actress Sherri Saum, Polo says the two have more chemistry “than I've ever had with any male counterpart."

For some of the show’s younger stars, working with Lopez has been a dream come true.

Jake T. Austin, who once starred with Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel show “Wizards Of Waverly Place,” said having JLO as an executive producer has been a blessing.

“She has been very active on set and involved with the show in every aspect,” Austin, who plays the character Jesus, told Glamoholic magazine.

“Having the chance to learn from someone like her is something I will be forever grateful for.”



Since announcing she would be producing the television drama, JLO has received praise for the “groundbreaking” series along with threats from a mommy watchdog group.

The conservative group known as One Million Moms, which is part of the American Family Association organization, claims the show is trying to “redefine marriage and family by having two moms raise these children together” and that “as Christians, the Bible also says that we must speak up against sin.”

In a statement on their website, the supporters of the organization urged others to “take action” in protesting “The Fosters.”

