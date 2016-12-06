Jennifer Lopez gushes over how women's butts have become 'such a phenomenon'

Jennifer Lopez knows that her most valuable asset is her booty – she even wrote a song about it.

Yet, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, she revealed that she doesn’t understand the fascination regarding her behind, or anyone else’s for that matter.

“When you do a song like ‘Booty,’ you’d better own it,” Lopez told the magazine. “There’s been a movement this year about being womanly – not having to be skinny or starve yourself. I don’t fan-out over people’s body parts. I mean, I’ve admired a man’s abs once or twice, but I’m not checking out girls’ butt. Still, it’s become such a phenomenon.”

She added: “You see these girls who just make me look small. I never thought I would say that in my lifetime!”

The 45-year-old, who sizzles on the magazine’s annual Hot Bodies issues, said that the secret to looking so fabulous is balance in all aspects of her life.

“You hit a stride where your spirit, mind and body all come together. I work out, but I’m not as much of a fanatic as I used to be,” she admitted. “And, funnily enough, I feel like I’m in better shape now.”

The “I Luh Ya Papi” singer revealed she very rarely skips a workout, even when she just doesn’t feel like it.

“Sometimes I work too late the night before and I’m like, ‘Ugh, I can’t do this.’ But I tell myself, ‘Just do it. It’s only an hour,’” Lopez said. “It’s just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.”

She does, however, cheat on her diet every sometimes.

“When I haven't done it in a while, I'll indulge in dessert. I'll eat cookies, but I'll have one or two and I'm fine. I don't go crazy," the American Idol judge said. "You don't want to be the person who eats a doughnut and then has a whole box."

Lopez said a healthy exercise regimen and diet are key, but having a healthy attitude is important.

"From the time I was very young, I was told there was nothing wrong with my body type. Some people are told they're too heavy or too thin or too tall or short, but at the end of the day you have to appreciate who you are,” she said.

“I'm not a 6-foot-tall model. I'm not size 2. And when I came to Hollywood, that's what the world was filled with. I was fine being me and I think that changed a lot of people's thinking."

