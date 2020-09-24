Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme, 12, talks importance of prayer ahead of her religion-based children’s book release

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme is now an author.

The 12-year-old, whose famous parents are Lopez, 51, and singer Marc Anthony, 52, is releasing a children’s prayer book on Sept. 29.

“Lord Help Me” was penned by Emme and her nanny, Jessica Morrison, whom she often prays with before bed.

Ahead of its release, the young author discussed the importance of prayer and how it’s helped her cope during challenging times.

Emme told People magazine that she’s loved to pray since she was five because it has helped her get through “big or small” challenges.

"I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it," she continued.

Lopez’s daughter also voiced that sometimes she’s found it challenging to navigate life with her twin brother, Max, but prayer has helped her connect with him.

"Max and I have a special relationship," Emme said of her brother. "Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could."

Additionally, she briefly touched on taking the stage with her famous mother during her halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

"I just don’t overthink it," Emme said of performing with Lopez. "I get up there and do it."

In May, both Lopez and Anthony expressed their happiness in regards to Emme’s upcoming book.

“So proud of my lil coconut 🥥 Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book ‘LORD HELP ME!’ This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” Lopez wrote adding the hashtags “Power Of Prayer” and “Proud Mama.”

Anthony posted a video montage of Emme at a younger age up until now.

“How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine…” he captioned the post.