Jennifer Lopez's daughter publishing a children's book about the power of prayer

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter is releasing a children’s book about the power of prayer.

Emme Maribel Muniz, who the 50-year-old star shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony along with her twin brother Maximilian “Max” David, is the author of the upcoming children’s book “Lord Help Me.”

“The everyday power of prayer comes to life in this inspirational picture book written by twelve-year-old budding singer Emme Muñiz,” the book’s synopsis from publisher Random House reads. “We all have moments every day where we can use a little help. Some are small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling. Others are big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures—especially sloths! But asking God for help always brings us the strength to get through anything. Emme Muñiz shares her own daily prayers to offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

The book, illustrated by Brenda Figueroa, is listed as being geared toward children ages 3-7 and is scheduled to come out in both English and Spanish on Sept. 29, 2020.

“In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," Emme told People said in a statement. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help — two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

Lopez took to Instagram to share the good news with her many followers.

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” she wrote. “This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

The book is just the latest way in which the young woman is following in her famous mom’s footsteps. In February, she joined her mom on stage for her co-headlining performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira.

In addition to her two biological twins with Marc Anthony, JLo plays mom to soon-to-be step-kids Natasha Alexander Rodriguez and Ella with Alexander Rodriguez, who she shares with fiance and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. The duo is expected to get married sometime in the near future.