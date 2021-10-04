Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck says he's 'really happy' as Jennifer Lopez relationship gets serious: 'Life is good'

The 'Tender Bar' actor and 'Hustlers' star rekindled their romance in April

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Ben Affleck not only has a budding relationship with Jennifer Lopez but two new movies coming out. 

The actor/director walked the red carpet solo on Sunday for his latest film, "The Tender Bar," and spoke to Extra about how happy he is right now. 

"I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love ['Tender Bar'], and ‘The Last Duel,’ October 15, which I am really proud of," he teased

Affleck, 49, also spoke about how much a "treat" it was to work with director George Clooney. 

"It’s a time in my career that is surprisingly kind of fruitful… I kind of lucked into this… Very grateful, so yes, I am happy," he gushed.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck rekindled their romance in April after she split with former fiance Alex Rodriguez. Over the summer they were spotted on various European vacations lounging on luxury yachts in the Mediterranean, clubbing in St. Tropez, and shopping in Italy. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival.  (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The high-profile pair finally made their red carpet re-debut at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "The Last Duel" in early September. The Oscar-winner donned a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie while the Super Bowl halftime performer looked stunning in a cream Georges Hobeika gown.

The last time Bennifer walked a red carpet together was back in February 2003 at the "Daredevil" premiere. They were engaged at the time but later split in January 2004.

Affleck recently gushed about Lopez's impressive career as an entertainer and an entrepreneur. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship in April. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship in April.  (AP)

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is," he told Adweek. "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

Affleck added, "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Meanwhile, Lopez has kept mum about Affleck but did hint during an interview with the Today show.

"Love is never more relevant than it is right now," she hinted.

