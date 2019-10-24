Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior wedding dress had its own hotel room ahead of her marriage to Cooke Maroney: report

Before Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with her new husband Cooke Maroney, the actress had to secure super-secret housing for her one-of-a-kind wedding dress.

As more details emerge about the Oscar winner’s exciting day, the latest tidbit has to do with Lawrence’s custom-designed Dior wedding dress that she wore while exchanging vows with her art gallerist husband on Saturday.

According to People, the “Hunger Games” franchise star had her dress design from the Dior fashion house shrouded in secrecy, with Lawrence reserving a completely separate hotel room at the Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island specifically for her gown.

An insider told the outlet “the whole design team” flew in the day before Lawrence and Maroney’s ceremony and “held her dress in a private guest room,” adding that “the entire Dior team loaded the dress in the car the morning of the wedding.”

The 29-year-old actress and Maroney, 34, tied the knot in front of 150 guests, which included the likes of Adele, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and Sienna Miller. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

Following the ceremony, guests partied well into the night and noshed on dishes courtesy of Boston’s Baddest Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah at the Belcourt, the insider told the magazine.

“People were really nice,” Kevin Tortorella, the truck’s owner, told the outlet. “We were serving guests until quarter after 3 a.m., and then serving security.”

The “American Hustle” performer and Maroney were gracious hosts and according to the insider, remained at the venue partying through until the last guest left, around 5:30 a.m.

“It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke where the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.,” the source told the magazine. “They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye. When they left, Jen looked happy, but also a bit tired. She also looked stunning in a jeweled dress.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.