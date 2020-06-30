Jennifer Garner reminds fan going through breakup that 'laughter will come'

Jennifer Garner is there for her fans.

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared a handful of goofy photos on Instagram to show off some of the outfits she's donned since the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

Among the looks is Garner's costume for her part in the at-home Quibi recreation of "The Princess Bride," as well as colonial and 1980s-themed outfits.

TOM HANKS, JENNIFER ANISTON ADDRESS PEOPLE NOT WEARING MASKS, SOCIALLY DISTANCING: 'SHAME ON YOU'

"Quarantine, but make it fashion," said the caption. "#lockdownfierce #DMtobookyourColonialZoom."

In the comments, a follower opened up about her recent struggles and her admiration of Garner's "happiness."

“I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don’t say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person. Your actions show you to be good and kind,” said the Instagram user, per Us Weekly. “It’s that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security.”

SIA REVEALS SHE'S A GRANDMOTHER, WANTS HER GRANDKIDS TO CALL HER THIS

“I find a sense of balm from seeing yours but it’s also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don’t think I’ll ever be there," admitted the fan. "He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don’t know."

Despite the post having over 2,000 comments now, Garner offered support to the fan.

“Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry,” wrote the "13 Going on 30" star. “Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/ art. Laughter will come and really — it is worth fighting for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garner concluded: "Until then, all of my love.”

The actress, of course, went through a public breakup of her own when she and ex-husband Ben Affleck called off their marriage in 2015.