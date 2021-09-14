Jennifer Aniston says she'd like to date someone who isn't a public figure: 'That'd be nice'

Jennifer Aniston revealed she's pretty open when it comes to finding a partner.

The "Friends" alum, 52, suggested in a new interview that her potential dating pool extends beyond Hollywood.

Speaking on People TV, Aniston, 52, revealed she would be more than comfortable in a relationship with someone who is not a public figure.

"Of course," Aniston told the outlet. "Absolutely. I mean, it's happened. That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself."

"That'd be nice," she added.

There's been a lot of interest in Aniston's dating life from fans in the years following her divorces from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt . Most recently, rumors swirled that Aniston and David Schwimmer were romantically linked in real life, leading Schwimmer's rep to deny the claims.

The co-stars, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, were a beloved on-screen couple but never took their romance into real life.

"I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight this week. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

The rumors came after Schwimmer revealed he and Aniston had crushes on each other years ago while filming "Friends."

"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the HBO Max reunion. "It was reciprocated," Aniston said.

Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Before that, she was married to Pitt for nearly five years but they split in 2005.