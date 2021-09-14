Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston says she'd like to date someone who isn't a public figure: 'That'd be nice'

'Friends' star recently fended off rumors that she's dating David Schwimmer

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston revealed she's pretty open when it comes to finding a partner.

The "Friends" alum, 52, suggested in a new interview that her potential dating pool extends beyond Hollywood. 

Speaking on People TV, Aniston, 52, revealed she would be more than comfortable in a relationship with someone who is not a public figure.

"Of course," Aniston told the outlet. "Absolutely. I mean, it's happened. That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself."

"That'd be nice," she added.

Jennifer Aniston said in a new interview that it'd be ‘nice’ to date someone who isn't a public figure.

Jennifer Aniston said in a new interview that it'd be ‘nice’ to date someone who isn't a public figure. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of interest in Aniston's dating life from fans in the years following her divorces from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt. Most recently, rumors swirled that Aniston and David Schwimmer were romantically linked in real life, leading Schwimmer's rep to deny the claims.

The co-stars, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, were a beloved on-screen couple but never took their romance into real life. 

"I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight this week. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

The rumors came after Schwimmer revealed he and Aniston had crushes on each other years ago while filming "Friends."

Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’

Pictured: (clockwise from bottom left) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’ (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the HBO Max reunion. "It was reciprocated," Aniston said.

Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Before that, she was married to Pitt for nearly five years but they split in 2005.

