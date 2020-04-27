Jenna Jameson says coronavirus shutdown 'has been disastrous' to her 'keto lifestyle'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus quarantine has been hard on Jenna Jameson's diet.

The former adult-film star, 46, opened up about her struggles to maintain her diet on Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo accompanying the post, Jameson donned a grey, button-down onesie and showed off her figure in the selfie.

"Super ready to get back on a healthy regimen," she wrote in the caption. "This whole shut down has been disastrous to my #keto lifestyle. How is everyone doing on the home front?"

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Emily Simpson responded to Jameson's inquiry. "I've made 435 loaves of banana bread if that tells you anything," Simpson wrote, alongside laughing and face-palm emojis.

Jameson has been open about her journey with weight loss through the keto diet, often sharing updates on her progress online.

In December, Jameson admitted she'd fallen off the keto wagon and had gained back the weight that she'd previously lost, and later decided to monitor her diet once again.

"Ok this is my jumping off point," she wrote in a December 13 post. "I’ve decided to do #keto 6 days a week and take a day to eat whatever I want... minus refined sugar and processed foods. I am 145 now... and hope to lean down and feel that beautiful keto mind clarity!"

In the photo, Jameson donned a pink and white dress.

This past February, Jameson offered her fans an update on her weight-loss journey via Instagram.

"Long awaited but quite anti climatic #keto update. I am losing slowly slowly. I’m now 14 lbs down but I’ve been fluctuating," she wrote. "I think hormones are playing a huge part. I’m still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years."

Jameson continued: "So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty. Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it’s a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys."